Faced with the Russian invader, Kiev sounds the general mobilization

On the eighth day of the war between Russia and Ukraine, Kiev turned into a city of checkpoints. First erected on the main axes penetrating the capital, they gradually flourished at intersections and near strategic buildings before moving closer to the center and cutting off all the main streets.

Their appearance varies as much as their location, from the chicane erected with the help of a few large flowerpots from the municipality, to the thick concrete blocks topped with sandbags and barbed wire bristling with machine guns, passing through barricades made of a tangle of tires, fences and pallets.

A city of checkpoints

Those who guard them are no less heterogeneous, between soldiers, police in combat gear – helmet, balaclava, tactical vest and assault rifle – and old men in overalls, armed with hunting rifles. A city of checkpoints which paints the picture of an almost general mobilization, while the Russian army continues to advance its forces on the outskirts of the capital.

→ LIVE. War in Ukraine: follow the course of this 9th day of the Russian attack

Fine glasses pulled up on a black cap, friendly professorial manners and a Kalashnikov assault rifle slung over his shoulder, Oleg, 50, guards an intersection in northern Kiev, not far from a district of Obolon where, last week, Russian reconnaissance units attempted to penetrate.

“We check the vehicles, the identity papers, we check that there are no saboteurs”, he explains simply on the outskirts of the wide boulevard that he monitors with his group. He received his weapon by registering with the territorial defense, a sort of reserve which, since the start of the war, has turned into an indispensable auxiliary to the regular army.

“Normally we are not allowed to carry weapons you understand, so I had to present my ID and sign a document, and now the serial number of the weapon is linked to my name », explains Oleg. A system that has allowed more than 30,000 assault rifles to have been distributed in the capital in the first days of the invasion.

→ GRANDSTAND. War in Ukraine: “Arming civilians increases the risk of reprisals”

Without preventing a certain disorder from settling in: at the checkpoint guarded by Oleg, the majority of the members of the group did not manage to join the territorial defense. Never mind: the amazement of the past Russian invasion, the desire to help in one way or another has largely supplanted administrative considerations.

“The enthusiasm is absolutely huge”

Across Ukraine, thousands of people who enlisted seven years ago to fight against Moscow-backed separatists in the east of the country have returned to service, returning to the army or forming their own units . “It’s going very well, the enthusiasm is enormous”, loose with a big smile Evgueni Yarantsev from his base in northern Kiev.

With his combat experience in a paramilitary battalion in 2014 and 2015, his gold teeth and his frank laugh, the man embodies the perfect Ukrainian fighter eager, in his words, to “going on the offensive to kill occupiers”. Already injured in the eye during fighting near Hostomel airport, not far from Kiev, he claims to see at least 15 people arriving every day to join his unit, the “Conan brigade”.

But the mobilization far exceeds the veterans of the 2014 conflict. The state organization of the “territorial defense forces”, created in 2014 and reinvigorated in May 2021 by the passing of a law on “national resistance”, has thus taken since the beginning of the Russian invasion a frightful topicality by allowing Ukrainians of all persuasions to enlist. “The army is made of professionals, it is our iron fistexplains Serhiy Pritula, a famous Ukrainian comedian and politician. Territorial defense ensures that our army is not distracted by other tasks”.

“We replace the state”

Installed in a chic building in the center of Kiev, initially thought of as an electoral campaign office but transformed into a real logistics base, the organization of this actor with the air of a golden-boy provides another essential link in the chain of mobilization. . “Territorial defense is completely official, but its men receive nothing but weapons, for the rest they have to be helped”he explains.

Medicines, canned food, carpets, sleeping bags, walkie-talkies, but also drones, bulletproof vests and helmets: products of all kinds pass through the building before being dispatched to the four corners of the capital. Cars and vans park and leave, deliver to hundreds of checkpoints in the capital, but also to army units or hospitals overwhelmed by the influx of wounded. “We replace the state, that’s always been Ukraine”proudly releases Kostantin Batozsky, an adviser to Serhiy Pritula.

→ REPORT. At the Polish border, refugees from Ukraine thrown on the exodus route

Dealing with patrols and checkpoints inside the city to leave the army free to fight outside: the logic has raised almost desperate enthusiasm among a white-hot population since the beginning of the war. ‘invasion. To the point that the territorial defense quickly had to refuse candidates. “I went there twice, they took my address but they haven’t called me back yet”explains Marina Mahdenko, a 23-year-old young woman then busy digging a trench near the checkpoint guarded by Oleg.

Two days after celebrating her birthday, which coincided with a Russian strike on the Kiev television tower, not far from her house, Marina Mahdenko stumbled upon this checkpoint. “We were looking for something to do”explains the young woman, inhaling a puff of an electronic cigarette.

Like almost everyone, Marina Mahdenko claims to be ready to fight when the bombs start falling. If Russian tanks approach, explains Oleg, they will set fire to the checkpoint to block the road. A few feet away from him, a bottle of rosé and another bottle of coffee liqueur are leaning against a tree. From the neck escapes a dirty rag. Not far away, we are assured, an apartment is filled with these Molotov cocktails.