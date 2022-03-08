Europe’s largest nuclear power plant bombed, fire brought under control

Ukrainian relief claimed on March 4 to have extinguished a fire which had started in a building of the nuclear power plant of Zaporijjia, the largest in Europe, hit overnight by Russian fire, in full invasion of the country by Moscow .

“At 6:20 a.m. (4:20 a.m. GMT) the fire (…) has been liquidated”, said the Ukrainian Emergency Service on its Facebook account, a term meaning that the combustion is stopped and any recovery as well. No casualties were to be deplored, 44 firefighters and 11 vehicles were involved in the operation.

“Nuclear Terror”

Ukrainian emergency services had previously indicated that Russian troops were preventing them from extinguishing the fire. “The invader does not allow the Ukrainian public rescue units to start extinguishing the fire”they said in a statement posted on Facebook, stating that the disaster affected a “training building” and that only one of the plant’s six reactors was currently operating.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Moscow of resorting to “Nuclear Terror” and to want ” repeat “ the Chernobyl disaster, after the bombing of the nuclear power plant in central Ukraine, in the midst of the Russian invasion.

The first bombed nuclear power plant in history

“We alert everyone to the fact that no other country apart from Russia has ever fired on nuclear power plants. This is the first time in our history, the first time in the history of mankind”he claimed in a video released by the Ukrainian presidency.

Ukraine’s nuclear regulator said it detected no change in the level of radioactivity at the plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency said.

On February 24, fighting had already taken place near the former Chernobyl power plant, the site of the worst nuclear accident in history about a hundred kilometers north of Kiev, and which is now in the hands of Russian troops.