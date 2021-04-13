E-Paper Display Market Global Analysis 2021-2028: Company I, Company II, Company III

Global E-Paper Display Market: Introduction

The research report on the Global E-Paper Display Market is compiled using primary interviews with major suppliers, producers, manufacturers, retailers, business managers, organizations, and representatives of the E-Paper Display industry. It is a combination of market intelligence of upstream activities such as exploration and extraction, downstream activities that include latter stages of an industrial process, and insights on industry dynamics, trade, and economic activities involved in the E-Paper Display market.

The study encompasses profiles of major companies operating in the E-Paper Display Market. Key players profiled in the report include:

E-Paper DisplayGlobal Market for E-Paper Display to Reach $18.3 Billion by 2027 The global market for E-Paper Display is projected to reach US$18.3 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 29.9% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a robust surge in demand for e-paper display solutions. Demand for e-readers and electronic shelf labels grew noticeably around the world during the pandemic period, accelerating the overall shipments of e-paper display solutions. As COVID-19 transmission rates continue to surge in the US and Europe, electronic shelf labels are gaining huge traction among retailers seeking to curb potential virus transmission routes in their premises and also enhance the delivery efficiency. Retailers are leaning towards menus and signs made with e-paper display as these solutions deliver a unique aesthetic that seamlessly overtakes other forms of digital displays. At the same time, there has been a newfound interest for e-readers, wearables, tablet PCs, and laptop PCs for entertainment, remote learning, and also to support their work-from-home desks, as people across the world are preferring to remain confined at home while avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities. Increased demand for fitness wearables during the current crisis period is also contributing to higher demand for consumer-grade e-paper display solutions. Healthcare is another major end-use domain where demand for e-paper displays continues to surge. With healthcare entities prioritizing digital technologies that fully support social distancing measures besides improving workflow efficiency, accuracy of communications, patient experience and risk mitigation, e-paper display systems are making big gains in the healthcare sector. Patient communication boards, patient room door signs, patient care signs, and digital notepads are some of the healthcare setting applications in which e-paper displays are making considerable progress. Government sector has emerged as another high-growth vertical for e-paper display amid increased spending on public display systems during the current crisis period. Leveraging the ability to support a people-focused technology, and seamlessly blend useful neighborhood and transit information with relevant local messaging and advertising, e-paper display systems continue to gain traction in urban, municipal and highway display systems across the world. E-paper based digital display systems fully support the futuristic smart city and green mobility concepts, which gives robust edge to these systems in current and future display investments of governments. Participants in the e-paper display market are experiencing higher demand for their products and are progressively revising their production capacities and revenue forecasts in tandem with prevailing trends. For instance, E Ink Holdings Inc., a major player in the e-paper display market, has been witnessing huge interest for its products including the newly unveiled Kaleido color e-paper displays, and has decided to increase the capacity 10-fold to cater to an expanding market. The market is receiving a notable push from increasing adoption of alternatives to LED and LCD technologies, mainly options targeting reflectively instead of using backlighting for visibility. One of the most notable advantages of electronic ink displays over LCDs is enhanced readability owing to the ability of electronic ink to imitate traditional ink on paper. While several participants are of the view that these displays minimize eye strain as well as offer a better option for extended reading, these claims are yet to be clinically tested. However, electronic ink incorporates various features which establish displays as an attractive option for a comfortable reading experience. While the matte surface of electronic ink displays eliminate glare, their high contrast ensures readability in low to moderate light settings. In contrast to LCD screens that are backlit or emit light, electronic ink-based devices are designed to reflect the ambient light. The absence of backlighting enables users to read the ink comfortably in well-lit places. However, some devices require additional lighting in poorly-lit areas. The lack of backlighting also improves battery backup, and various e-reader models are capable of lasting for weeks following a four-hour recharge. Moreover, the requirement of power only when an image or text is changed further contributes to power savings. Since particles present in ink microcapsules retain their positions, it eliminates the need for an energy input for maintaining an image or text on the screen. Electronic inks are also suitable for making thin and flexible displays. As electronic ink is printed on a thin plastic sheet rather than glass, it allows manufacturers to produce thin and lightweight displays. In addition, plastic is more durable as well as capable of bearing additional external strain in comparison to glass. E-paper displays are more affordable in comparison to standard LED or LCD displays. The technology presents a lightweight solution that support readability in the daylight without causing strain to user eyes, which is nearly impossible for standard options. In addition, e-paper displays consumer less power than conventional display technologies. These appealing advantages of the technology are anticipated to establish e-paper displays as an effective and power-efficient alternative to standard options available on the market.

Important dynamics on the business drivers that have a major impact on the performance are given in the report. The business drivers are important to the business operations and financial results of a E-Paper Display industry. In the global E-Paper Display market drivers vary according to the industry. All the drivers are determined in the research study using root cause analysis. The report gives a solid understanding of the key drivers of the E-Paper Display market and helps the business professionals make informed internal choices about the business strategy. A deep understanding of the business drivers is important for business professionals as influence the financial aspects of enterprise business such as capital costs, revenues, and expenses.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

By the end-users/application, this report covers the following segments

Applications I Applications II Applications III

More companies in the E-Paper Display market look to globalization. But, the restraints prevent their organizational ability to expand globally. Different industries in the E-Paper Display market are affected by the restraints to globalization. Various factors like trade, trade laws, and the nature of the organization impact the business’s success. Many companies are challenged by the cultural difference impacting a huge customer base followed by its impact on expanding globally. Considering these challenges, the research report evaluates the restraints that determine how the company will be impacted and strategies to enter a new international market.

The report diversifies the global geographical expanse of E-Paper Display market into five prominent regions such as Europe, APAC, MEA, North and South America.

APAC: With detailed outlook of countries comprising China, Japan, India, along with other Southeast Asian countries

Europe: Countries such the UK, France, Germany have been meticulously adjudged

North America: This section of the report comprises of various prominent countries such as Canada and the US.

The key regions covered in the E-Paper Display market report are:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and many others.)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia (China, India, Russia, and many other Asian nations.)

Pacific region (Indonesia, Japan, and many other Pacific nations.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and many others.)

Value chain analysis is done in the report helps companies in numerous ways. The study creates change within business activities, changes or improvement in the products and services offered, and boosts connection with their customers or clients. The purpose of the report to do a value chain analysis is to generate marginal profits for the stakeholders.

