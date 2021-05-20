North America Photovoltaic Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2021: 2027| Panasonic Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, JA Solar Co. Ltd., Trina Solar

The photovoltaic market in North America was valued at US$ 25.02 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 120.74 Billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Photovoltaic Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Photovoltaic market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Favorable government initiatives to increase investment in renewable energy sources further propel the photovoltaic market in this region. These initiatives focus on reducing the dependency of fossil fuels and help controlling environmental pollution. This, in turn favors the demand for solar energy sources and is the key factor that fuels the demand for photovoltaic market. Additionally, the reduction of carbon footprint and generation of low-cost energy are expected to propel the demand for photovoltaic system and are expected to drive the growth of the photovoltaic market during the forecast period.

Solar energy, tapped from the sun, is considered to be vast and inexhaustible resource that can effectively meet a significant portion of energy needs. The solar power is considered to be carbon-free and generates small or negligible amount of pollutants during the manufacturing process, thereby safeguarding the quality of the environment. The rise in the supply of renewable energy would enable an adequate replacement to carbon-intensive energy sources and considerable reduction in global warming emissions. This is expected to positively influence the growth of the solar photovoltaic market in the North American region.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Photovoltaic market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Photovoltaic market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Sharp Corporation

JA Solar Co. Ltd.

Renesola Co. Ltd.

Trina Solar

Jink Solar

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co., Ltd.

The research on the North America Photovoltaic market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Photovoltaic market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Photovoltaic market.

