Components such as mirrors, brakes, and wheels used in electric vehicles could be different from those of traditional cars

When it comes to plans to do with automotive in years to come, a complete transition to electric vehicles seems inevitable. That’s why Swedish Volvo declared to make a 100% about since it has been making traditional vehicles for quite a long time. Later on, General Motors joined the camp, promising to be manufacturing electric cars exclusively by 2035. Stakeholders saw it as a good thing for the industry. After all, it would pressure the rest of the global carmakers and, in return, put more effort into their transition as well. On the other hand, the fossil fuel industry will be losing a considerable customer hence a need to make products compatible with electric vehicles.

Those are not the only areas that will soon have to shape in or ship out. Others include tire manufactures, garages, designers, and the ones making various car parts. The good thing about EVs is that other than being relatively expensive, almost everything else sounds positive. First of all, they are easy to maintain. They also run quietly and are one of the best ways of reducing the environmental pollution.

Equally important, the design will most likely be different from the current trucks and cars powered by diesel or gasoline. Under such circumstances, the structures of its components will also require some modifications. The recent physical and mechanical attention may also be useless with electric vehicles. Therefore, everybody from the automotive sector may have to relearn even the arts they had mastered over the years. From drivers, mechanics to manufacturers, electric vehicles will be different, and adapting to the change will be indispensable.

According to Ian Coke, Pirelli Tire’s chief technical officer, a pure electric vehicle is different from the traditional ones. However, there will be two categories of electric vehicles. Some will involve finding an existing platform and installing an electric powertrain in it. The other group will be electric vehicle models designed and manufactured from scratch. Distinguishing the two will be crucial in determining how one proceeds. Companies going for the second category include Tesla, Volvo, BIO, Volkswagen, and Lucid. Others include Audi, Rivian, Ford Motor Co., and General Motors.

According to Mark Dahncke, the Audi spokesman in America, the company develops its designs as pure electronics. He added that it is not easy since optimized efficiency is mandatory. Therefore, there is no room for even a previously minor mistake in tires, brakes, and wheels. Above all, despite the relatively strong suspension, strong axels, and strong brakes, the car must be of practical weight and should also withstand the extra weight.