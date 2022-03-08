Elden Ring: you can get Guts’s sword from Berserk, here’s how

Although he has been out for a very short time, Elden Ringthe latest game from the studio FromSoftware still reserve nice surprises to the players, with in particular multiple winks, like the sword of the character of Guts in the manga Berserk. And we tell you how to get it.

Elden Ring : Becoming Guts is possible

All game communication Elden Ring mainly revolved around the cooperation of the authors of the game and that of the books A Song of Ice And FireGeorge RR Martinorigin of the series Game Of Thrones. When you know the quality of writing in the books and the almost cryptic narration of the games of FromSoftware this can only make a good mix. However, the presence of George RR Martin is not visible at first glance withinElden Ring. Possibly because the universe of the game is already heavily invested by other authors, dead or alive, and who have inspired the entire series of souls. Among them there is mangaka Kentaro Miuraauthor of the saga Berserk, who passed away on May 6, 2021. A vibrant tribute has been paid to him in-game, with a memorial to visit here honoring Guts and the Falcon troupe.

Yes the players are already ecstatic in front of this sublime referencethis is not the only occurrence of the mangaka in the game, sinceit is also possible to equip the legendary weapon of the main character, Guts : the legendary Dragonslayer (Dragon Slayer). A weapon so powerful that, according to legend, would kill dragons. This extremely heavy weapon to make you green with envy cloud is in Outland, northwest of Caelidon the road that leads south to the Cathedral of the Communion of the Dragon. On this road, you will find an abandoned cart well guarded by two giant zombie dogs that you will have to slay by staying as far away from them as possible, since they will devour you in melee quickly if you are not careful. Once this work is done, you will be able to get your hands on the precious longsword, a very fine Greatsword requiring no less than 31 strength and 12 dexterity to wield… A goal for any good strength-based build, but very slow.

Dragonslayer: the best weapon ofElden ring ?

To get to the place of this blade as quickly as possible, just start from Smoldering Church and follow the road to the east. If you haven’t visited Caelid or northern Limgrave yet, you can always take the road from the third church of Miraka and walking north, or following the road east from Stormhill Shack east across the bridge. If you’re not a strength-based character, this weapon won’t be of any use to you. Otherwise, it is one of the best you can get. Here are the important statistics to know about him: 162 physical attack, 100 critical. In contrast, the weapon’s special ability, Stamp, is a bit disappointing, since it is not even unique and is too slow to be truly usable.

In contrastthe weapon is considered a normal weapon, meaning you can upgrade it using regular Smithing Stones. The game still has many, many secrets and this playable weapon is just one of them, on the tip of the iceberg. For example, players have proven that it is possible to defeat the normally unbeatable boss at the start of the adventure. On Youtube, they shared their reaction and what happens once this one is defeated. We have written a detailed article on this subject which you can find here.