Disney+: prices will drop, but you won’t like it

The platforms of streaming in SVOD are extremely fashionable at the moment, between Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBOmax or Canal+. So many different offers for just as many different contents. Corn the price of subscriptions is not negligibleso what would you be willing to sacrifice for a Disney+ price drop ? Its CEO investigate the issue.

Disney+ wants a cheaper subscription

For a few years subscription streaming platforms are on the risethe cinema industry was already grumbling about him during the broadcast of Okja at the 2017 Cannes Film Festivalthen on netflixwith manufacturers believing that the platforms steal part of the public from the screening venues. A trend that was drastically accentuated during the pandemic of coronavirus… closing theaters and leaving people at home, with Netflix, Disney+ and their counterparts. Since 2020, they have never been so popular, with, for example, 18.5 million more subscriptions for Netflix in 2021, reaching 200 million subscribers. For Disney+, in March 2021 the company had 100 million subscribers, compared to 118.1 million in February 2022.

But for this kind of business, the important thing is to always attract new customersnew subscriptions. Bob Chapek, CEO of Walt Disney Company, announced that he was very optimistic about the objective of 230 to 260 million Disney+ subscribers in 2024in particular thanks to its new flagship series linked to Marvel and to Star Wars. But where one would expect a price hike to monetize loyal customers, the trend would be rather the opposite, i.e. to reduce prices by offering a cheaper version of the subscription, but with significant counterparties, such as a restricted catalog or… advertising within the platform. An offer that already does not appeal to everyone, since the public is already abundantly sprinkled with advertising and ready to pay a subscription to do without it. In any case, Disney has announced that it wants to set it up at the end of 2022 and that is already not pleasing to service customers.



Wait ! already that TF1 does not stop broadcasting Marvels at the moment with their shitty ads, while there are practically ALL Marvels on Disney Plus, we are also offered ads on Disney Plus just to pay – dearly subscription?? This is a huge joke \ud83e\udd21\ud83e\udd21 https://t.co/F301Iv6G4e March 4, 2022

Disney+: advertising between two episodes?

If for the moment the information has not been formalized by Disneythe formula is already attracting many platforms, on the model of music streaming sites and applications, such as Deezer or Spotify. But unlike video services, music platforms have a completely free version. The offer on Disney+ would thus be much cheaper, probably around 5 to 4 euros per month, but would have advertising inserts at certain places on the site, possibly between two episodes, before and after your video content. Some platforms have already opted for this economic model to reach a new, less well-off segment of the population. Among them, we know Discovery, NBCUniversal, Paramount and WarnerMedia.

The offer is currently being studied for the United States market. If it proves to be interesting and brings in new customers, it will most certainly be exported to France and Europe. Even if the figures are encouraging for SVOD platforms, Netflix and Disney+ need to attract new customers to meet the demands of growth targets. However there is a risk, it would be a dead loss of the classic subscription in favor of the new, cheaper. Thus, thehe number of subscribers would continue to increase, but the revenue generated by advertising would not particularly make up the difference between the two subscription formulas, with and without advertising. This acquisition of new customers also involves wider distribution, and in this little game, itis the Crunchyroll anime platform that landed a juicy contract in the face of Netflix. More details here.