developers will have to pay for high-rise fire safety

The fallout from the Grenfell Tower fire, in which 72 residents died on June 14, 2017, continues to cause turmoil in the UK. Michael Gove, minister responsible for housing, stepped up to the plate on Monday January 10 to calm the anger of thousands of British owners who had since been forced to finance costly work in their condominiums.

“We will make the industry pay to fix any remaining issues and help cover the range of costs faced by owners”assured the minister. “Those who made combustible coatings and insulation, many of which made huge profits at the height of the pandemic: now they have to pay, instead of the owners. »

In the aftermath of the fire in the west tower of the English capital, the government had asked for the analysis and then the upgrading of the defective coatings of all the towers in the country.

Insulation that was not flame retardant

At Grenfell, it was indeed the exterior insulation panels that caused the drama. Supposed to be fireproof, they spread the fire from the fourth floor, which quickly engulfed the entire structure. British leaders want to prevent such a disaster from happening again.

This decision was accepted without much debate, but weighs on the owners of the apartments. However, thousands of Britons are concerned: 1,700 buildings over 18 meters and at least a thousand under 18 meters do not meet the safety criteria and require costly work.

From one day to the next, these owners therefore receive bills amounting to up to €240,000! Not to mention the explosion of charges for these homes: while waiting for the work to take place, the most dangerous buildings are placed under surveillance 24 hours a day. In addition to these often unbearable costs, the owners find themselves stuck with homes that have become unsaleable.

Promoters and industrialists singled out

Initially, the government has provisioned six billion euros to pay for the work of buildings over 18 meters. Faced with the anger of owners of smaller buildings, Michael Gove decided to extend the action of the government. It will not take these new costs on its own, but intends to make them rest with the promoters and the companies in the sector.

The analyzes of his ministry reveal that 53% of the thousand buildings in question were made by 19 companies and property developers who made 1.5 billion euros in profits last year. Proof in his eyes that“there is plenty of money in the system”.

It will be necessary since the experts have established the total cost of the work at at least 16 billion euros. If companies refuse to bear the cost of the work or to establish a financing plan by the end of the fiscal year, at the beginning of April, the minister has undertaken to tax them severely. If his teams are able to identify them.

The real estate sector in turmoil

Faced with this threat, the sector does not intend to stand idly by. “All solutions must be proportionate, and involve those who actually built the buildings concerned, certified the works and provided deficient equipment,” said Stewart Baseley, executive director of the Federation of Home Builders.

They will meet Minister Michael Gove during “for the next few weeks” to decide how to proceed. And to assess the goodwill of companies in the sector, whose stock market value fell sharply on the announcement of these measures.