Dacia, the revenge of the cheaper cars

It seems a long time ago when Renault dealers were reluctant to put the Logan in their showroom! The car at just under €8,000 from Dacia, the Romanian subsidiary of the group, landed in France in 2005. Change of scenery today. In a car market in slump (a quarter of sales less in 2021 compared to 2019), Dacia is a hit and now represents a third of Renault’s sales in France, with 125,200 registrations last year, up by 28.5%.

Number one with households

The Sandero model even became last year the most purchased car by individuals and the fourth in France, by integrating company fleets and rental companies. With 100,000 vehicles sold to households in 2021, Dacia is doing better than its parent company Renault (95,000), and is also ahead of Peugeot and Citroën.

To explain this success, the leaders of Dacia put forward a recipe which has not changed for fifteen years: the best value for money on the market according to them, thanks to a small number of models and options, as well as fewer ‘electronic. All with components (parts and engines) already used by Renault and therefore largely profitable.

The new car becomes a luxury product

Dacia’s growth also shows how central the question of consumer purchasing power is, especially in the automobile sector, when buying new is becoming more and more of a luxury. According to Argus, the average price of a new car has gone from €19,800 in 2010 to €26,800 in 2020, due in particular to the strengthening of safety and anti-pollution standards, but also to the race for equipment (air conditioning , electric windows, GPS, reversing radars, etc.), which make vehicles more pleasant and improve manufacturers’ margins.

Rent rather than buy

This trend is not about to be reversed; the new models will in future be even more expensive than the previous ones with the development of electric and hybrid engines. A puzzle for manufacturers, who are well aware of the gap that is widening with their customers. The solution may be through long-term rentals or with option to buy. This is the major trend of the moment, which already represents nearly half of new household registrations.