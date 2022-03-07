China trapped between its Russian ally and its Ukrainian partner

“Ukraine and Russia must find a peaceful solution through negotiation,” said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a telephone conversation on Tuesday, March 1, with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kouleba. Unexpectedly, Wang Yi expressed “deep regret” of China in the face of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and said it was ready to “support all constructive international efforts that lead to a political solution”.

→ REREAD. Ukrainian crisis: Vladimir Putin is counting on his Chinese ally

While Beijing has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and abstained in the UN Security Council, China finds itself trapped between its Russian ally and its Ukrainian partner whose territorial sovereignty was raped.

“It is clear that Xi Jinping very misinterpreted Vladimir Putin’s intentions”

“It is clear that Xi Jinping misinterpreted Vladimir Putin’s intentions when they met in Beijing on February 4 at the Winter Olympics.assures the Japanese sinologist Hiryuki Akita in a comment to the Nikkei media. Xi would never have strengthened his alliance with Russia had he known that Russia would invade all of Ukraine three weeks later, prompting powerful international condemnation. »

Warned weeks in advance by the Americans of Moscow’s intentions, Beijing did not believe it for a second, convinced of manipulation on the part of Washington. As proof, the 6,000 Chinese nationals did not start an early departure before the Russian offensive.

→ LIVE. War in Ukraine: follow the 8th day of the Russian attack

“I don’t believe in this scenario.retorts the sinologist Philippe Le Corre, of the Harvard Kennedy School. Even though the Chinese and the Russians are wary of each other, he adds, Putin had to confide his intentions to Xi. » Or maybe talking only about Donbass but not about the whole country. “The fact remains that China will have to extricate itself from this trap by wanting to play the role of mediator so as not to get angry with anyone”, concludes the researcher.

“The Chinese authorities are embarrassed, said Ali Wyne, of the risk analysis firm Eurasia Group, based in Washington, interviewed by Agence France-Presse. The longer and bloodier the conflict becomes, the more difficult it will be for China to balance its support for Russian demands. and “his desire to avoid further transatlantic opprobrium. »

She also wants to preserve the good relations she has recently had with Ukraine. A bilateral agreement signed between Beijing and Kyiv in 2021 envisions massive Chinese investment in railways, airports and ports, as well as telecommunications infrastructure across the country the size of France.

China has become Ukraine’s largest trading partner ahead of Russia

China has become, ahead of Russia, Ukraine’s leading trading partner, particularly in the agricultural field. Seeking to secure its growing food supply, China, which has little arable land, relies on “Europe’s breadbasket” for its corn, soybeans for animals, barley and wheat. Wheat exports could double or even triple in the coming years. This will increase the prices of these cereals in the medium term.

These privileged economic ties explain the diplomatic proximity between Ukraine and China, which up to now has not displeased Moscow. “Ukraine wants to strengthen its communication with China and looks forward to seeing China play a mediating role to achieve a ceasefire,” moreover declared on Tuesday March 1 the Ukrainian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kouleba, to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, whom he knows well. He wants to believe that Beijing will still be able to convince Vladimir Putin to put an end to his offensive. Nothing is less sure.