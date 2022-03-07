At the Polish border, refugees from Ukraine thrown on the exodus route

Platform number 5, at Przemysl station. Irina, 27, disembarks from the crowded train with her son and her cat. “I saw a house explode before my eyes, ambulances hit by shells”, says the young woman from Sumy, a city in northeastern Ukraine. Irina left behind her husband, mobilized in territorial defence, and her two parents, who remained in Kiev, where the whole family had moved initially.

→ LIVE. War in Ukraine: follow the 8th day of the Russian attack

A long train journey followed, 22 hours and eight stops, a lump in the stomach. Here she is now a refugee, suitcase in hand, her head wrapped in a woolen hat, welcomed by volunteers in orange, yellow and green vests. Surreal scene, in the neo-baroque decor of this station, built during the Austro-Hungarian Empire and transformed into a reception center on the exodus route.

→ REPORT. War in Ukraine: French cities open their doors to refugees

“They don’t show everything on TV, those terrifying things that take away your will to live», insists Irina, between sadness and anger, before moving away towards this destiny which leads her to the north, far from her city destroyed several times. In Denmark, where his mother and stepfather live. “We are not expected in Europe, she says, my existence is in Ukraine. »

From mothers and children to the unknown

The Ukrainians fleeing to neighboring countries are mainly women and minors. Ukraine has decreed general mobilization by requisitioning all men aged 18 to 60. And the only men to leave the country are, for the most part, non-Ukrainians, of African or Asian descent. In the hallway leading to the restaurant at the station, among the mothers sitting on the seats with their children, Joseph, 18, a Kenyan student from Mariupol, holds back his fatigue, leaning against the wall. Arrived the day before, after five days of waiting at Kiev station, to get into a car, he spent the night there. His latest plan? Seek help to apply for asylum.

Further afield, Tatiana, 45, has settled down with her African husband and their three children. Monday, February 28, after four days under the bombardments, they left Kharkiv, the second city of Ukraine, now in the hands of Russian paratroopers, and his mother, aged 70. “I hope to come back”, she said, not really believing it. Tonight a bus will take them to Katowice where they have been promised accommodation.

Accusations of racism against non-Ukrainians

Outside the lobby, in Legion Square, between the European Hotel and Sindbad Kebab, 26-year-old Hussein Hamzaoui is about to join a cousin in Bremen, Germany. Together with another Algerian student, they traveled a thousand kilometers by car, from Dnipro, in the center of the country, to the Polish border. Four days to cover the last 30 kilometers to Medyka, before the control of Ukrainian border guards, accused of racist behavior, under the guise of giving priority to women and children. Faster entry into Poland costs $1,000 to $2,000.

→ REPORT. “The authorities were sorting out”: at the Ukrainian border, African refugees victims of discrimination

On the Polish side, the inhabitants of Przemysl were the first to mobilize to help the refugees. Under the impetus of Wojciech Bakun, mayor of the city, a humanitarian and logistics aid center equipped with 300 beds has been set up in a former shopping centre. Since Wednesday, however, the police have had to deploy in force around the platforms and the station building. The day before, a group of supporters of the local football club Polonia Przemysl attacked three Indian refugees in a downtown street. An incident quickly circumscribed, but amplified by rumors of aggression spread on social networks by a self-proclaimed “civic patrol”. Rumors denied by the police, but facilitated by the climate maintained by the Polish public media under the thumb of the government. “For them, the real refugees, those we help, are Ukrainian women and childrenexplains Bartosz, a Polish journalist, not the refugees from Africa or the Middle East sent by Lukashenko. »

Stronger ties between Poles and Ukrainians

Between Poland and Ukraine, it’s a long story, loaded with heavy emotional baggage. Between 1943 and 1944, tens of thousands of Poles were murdered by Ukrainian nationalists of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army in Volynia and Galicia. Much has changed with the migration boom that brought 1.3 million Ukrainians to Poland after the Maidan revolution in 2014. The Ukrainian accent has become ubiquitous among waiters at sidewalk cafes, behind supermarket checkouts and fast food, on university benches, on construction sites, in agriculture, logistics and high technology.

→ REPORT. In Poland, the outpouring of solidarity with Ukrainians

thelevel of acceptance of Ukrainians, well received in Polish society due to their cultural proximity, nevertheless suffered from the anti-Ukrainian rhetoric of certain political figures and the historical policy of the ultra-conservative government. The war erases these tensions. “Because of their history, Poles easily identify with the pain and trauma of abandonment in the face of a great catastrophe.points out Kaja Puto, journalist at Krytyka Polityczna. The exhilaration of mutual aid will not last forever, but Poles and Ukrainians have a chance to create stronger bonds. »