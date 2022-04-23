Asus Zenbook Oled EVO: this powerful laptop is getting a great discount not to be missed

If you are looking a good PC plan and that our previous good plan on the Lenovo Legion 5 did not seduce you, let us introduce you the Asus Zenbook Oled Evo laptop.

Zoom on the asus zenbook oled evo laptop

Imagined by the designers of Asus, Zenbook OLED EVO UX325 laptop from ASUS has a sleek design. Adorned with a gray chassis, it has an interesting design with its touchpad equipped with a Numpad, and will allow you to permanently access to your multimedia universe, where you are. It thus redefines the concept of mobility to a new level. Use is optimized by the presence of NumPad technology.

This laptop also has an Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 processor clocked at 2.4 GHz base frequency (up to 4.2 GHz burst) with 8 MB of cache memory and 4 cores to optimize its internal workings and streamline the display of your applications. It is equipped with 16 GB of LPDDR4X RAM which optimizes the fluidity of recording and navigation! With its 512 GB SSD, you can store your entire multimedia universe while benefiting from ultra-fast access speed and reduced loading times. And very good news if you are interested in this PC from the Asus range, the latter goes from 849.99 euros to 799.99 euros, i.e. a discount of 50 euros !

Why be tempted by the asus zenbook oled evo laptop?

Browsing fluidity

Extremely nice Numpad touchpad

Timeliness