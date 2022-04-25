Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp: these compromising recordings testify to the violence of the actress

It will be a week since the trial between the two stars Amber Heard and Johnny Depp hits the headlines, news revelations taking place almost every day. We then presented you with Elon Musk’s response to these threesome rumors with Amber Heard and this other actress. But lately a registration seems to confirm one of the versions supported by the American actor.

striking recordings

The whole world is watching the unfolding of this media judicial soap opera. And Johnny Depp’s gloomy expression, as a recording of a scathing argument between him and his former girlfriend Amber Heard airs, is sweeping the globe, racking up millions of views on social media.

As a reminder, the main actor of Pirates of the Caribbean sues his ex-wife for defamation after she presented herself as a “survivor” in a column published in 2018 in the washington post, and then claims 50 million dollars in damages. Although Depp was not directly named in the article, her attorneys say the actress’ involvement is obvious.

Then, Heard counterattacked and demanded $100 million for nuisance, with her lawyers ready to argue that the rostrum in question was a matter of public interest, and should therefore be shielded from a libel suit.

The actor then testified in court on Wednesday at a courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia. And for this second day, his lawyers listened a number of audio recordings showing arguments between the former couple. We can then hear Heard say: “You told me to do it. You told me ‘do this'”.

Shared by johnnyhellodepp, the video has had over 11 million views on Twitter at the time of writing these lines.

Johnny Depp’s reaction to the court finally getting to hear the audio tape in which Amber Heard admits to abusing him. #JusticeforJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/kdvII6mlss April 20, 2022

Johnny Depp’s reaction when the court finally got to hear the audio tape in which Amber Heard admits to abusing him.

Here is an excerpt from the video in question:

Amber Heard: You got it all. And by the way, I didn’t hit you. I’m sorry I didn’t hit you in the face with a proper slap. But I didn’t hit you. I hit you. Johnny Depp: Don’t tell me what it’s like to be punched. AH: You know you’ve been in a lot of fights […]. You weren’t hit, you were slapped. I’m sorry, […] I don’t know what the movement of my hand was. But you are fine. I didn’t hurt you. What am I supposed to do? Do that ? I’m not sitting here complaining, am I? You yes. It’s the difference between you and me. You are a f****n baby. […] Grow up a little Johnny.

During his testimony, Depp also explained how the tip of his finger was severed during a brutal fight while the couple were in Australia, becoming a key anecdote in the trial. He explained: “I could directly see my bone sticking out…”. The actor then said that’s when he started to experience what he says was akin to a nervous breakdown.

I think I went into some kind of…I’m not sure what a nervous breakdown looks like, but that’s probably the closest thing to it. Nothing made sense anymore.

Another viral moment from this week’s trial was the revelation of violent messages from Depp towards Heard.