Amazon: an employee was held prisoner by the company’s robots

An Amazon employee was held prisoner by the company’s robots. The latter shared a video on his TikTok account in which he tries to return home. Problem: he couldn’t get out of the warehouse because the firm’s robots were blocking his way.

The beginning of Terminator?

It’s a spine-chilling story, reminiscent of the beginning of all sci-fi movies about robots. Way terminator Where I, Robot, an Amazon employee was held prisoner by the company’s robots. Following a huge investment by Jeff Bezos’ company, Amazon’s warehouses are now equipped with autonomous robots that classify and arrange stored products. In France, there are already more than 4000 machines of this type.

The TikTok user Robotman77, employee at Amazon, had a funny experience with these robots. Four days ago he shared a video on the social network in which these famous robots prevented him from returning home. He accompanied his publication with the mention: “Sometimes it can get crazy. These robots like to do silly things”. He portrays himself in this video. He tries to get out of the warehouse, but as soon as he takes an aisle, one of the firm’s robots immediately blocks his way.

The danger of robotics

Robotman77 explains that “The robots trapped me, it took me 15 minutes to get out of there”. It’s like coming straight out of a science fiction movie where the machines decide to rebel against their human creators. Or in an episode of black-mirror. Since its publication, the video of Robotman77 counts more than 840,000 views and over 1,800 comments. Even if this experience was unpleasant, it will at least have allowed him to buzz on the trending application. It remains to be seen, however, whether these robots have really gone mad. or if it is a staging of Robotman77 to make the buzz. In any case, this situation, whether true or not, reminds us that replacing human employees with robots is not the solution. Robots can break down quickly, and their programs can bug. However, Amazon plans to replace a large part of its employees with robots by 2029…