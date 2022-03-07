Alien: we know more about the next film in the famous Ridley Scott franchise

A few years ago, we revealed to you that Ridley Scott announced the best possible news for fans, confirming that a new film Alien was in preparation. And after almost a year and a half of waiting, recent information comes to teach us a little more about the next return of the famous Xenomorph.

the great return of the xenomorph

Last month, fans were getting ready following the announcement of the upcoming series Alien produced by Disney and directed by Noah Hawley which, according to the latest information, will take place on our planet Earth, long before the events of the first installment of the franchise and the misadventures of Ellen Ripley. And after the Disney+ series, it’s the next film’s turn to be talked aboutwhich is also set to appear on another streaming platform owned by The Walt Disney Company.

Indeed, according to The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Studios has asked Fede Alvarez to write and direct a new movie Alienwhich will also be produced by Ridley Scott through his company Scott Free Productions. The movie will be broadcast on the Hulu streaming platform as part of 20th Century’s plans to make over 10 films a year for the platform.

Alvarez is known for directing the film don’t breathe in 2016 as well as the 2013 reboot of the film evil Dead by Sam Raimi. And more recentlyAlvarez also participated in the latest Netflix film Chainsaw Massacre released this year.

The details regarding the adaptation of the franchise Alien by Alvarez are currently being kept under wraps, but some sources describe it as “unrelated to previous films”. It would also seem that the next film will be completely separate from the future series. Alien. To date, no official date has been communicated for the release of the film..

the rebirth of a franchise?

Alien is just one of several franchises owned by 20th Century Fox (now known as 20th Century Studios) acquired by The Walt Disney Company after buying out 21st Century Fox in 2019. As reported CBR, 20th Century Studios President Steve Absell, recently outlined the studio’s plans for Hulu. He said:

It’s a mix. In order to reach the volume that we envision, which is by 2023, more than 10 films in streaming, it will be a combination of original films of this style. And what’s most exciting for fans is that we’ll be able to find bold versions of Fox properties that fans love.

Discussing 20th Century’s place in the Disney ecosystem, Absell said:

Compared to other brands, like Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Disney Animation, etc., we are closer to what you call the “general entertainment” of television. Some movies will be closer to Disney, like Avatar, Free Guy Where The Planet of the Apeswhile others will be bolder.

