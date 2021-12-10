Uber pays $ 9 million in sexual harassment complaints case

The platform of private drivers had been ordered in California to pay 59 million dollars for refusing to cooperate on complaints of sexual assault. The deal reduces the fine but forces Uber to pass on the anonymized data.

Uber will pay $ 9 million (8 million euros) to settle the dispute between the California administration over complaints of sexual assault and harassment involving its drivers, reports the BBC.

The platform of private drivers refused to provide data on complaints involving its drivers for sexual assault, on the pretext that it would be a “Shocking violation of privacy” the victims.

For the California Utilities Commission (CPUC), which argued that the information provided by Uber would remain confidential, the California company was trying “To defeat the procedure”. In December 2020, she fined Uber $ 59 million.

6,000 assaults in 2017 and 2018

The agreement reached this week between Uber, the CPUC and the Rape and Incest advocacy group Rainn (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) “Ends a nearly two-year dispute over whether Uber should hand over files relating to reported incidents involving its drivers,” details the British media.

In 2019, Uber revealed that it had “Received nearly 6,000 reports of sexual assault in 2017 and 2018” in the United States on “More than 2 billion trips ”.

Five million dollars will go to “Victims of assault and sexual violence”, and “$ 4 million to the fight against violence in‘passenger transport industry’”. Uber will now comply with the requests of the CPUC, by transmitting anonymized data, “So as to protect the identity of individuals”.